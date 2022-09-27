Guwahati: In a fresh crackdown, Assam police on Tuesday morning arrested 25 Popular Front of India (PFI) activists from different districts of Assam, police officials said.

According to police, the PFI activists were nabbed from Goalpara, Kamrup (Rural), Dhubri, Barpeta, Baksa, Darrang, Udalguri and Karimganj distrcts.

Earlier, 11 PFI workers were arrested by the Assam Police from various parts of the state and Delhi, after a nation-wide clampdown against the Muslim group since September 22.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier said that his government has been urging the Centre to ban the outfit for allegedly creating an eco-system for terror activities.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has claimed that documents seized during the nation-wide raids conducted at offices of PFI and its members contain highly incriminating materials targeting prominent leaders of a particular community.

According to police, a case against the PFI activists were registered by the special branch of Assam police and they have been charged under sections 120-B, 124-A, 153-A and 353 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) for criminal conspiracy, sedition, promoting enmity between different groups and assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of duty.