Applications are invited for the post of Junior Stenographer in Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH).
Name of post : Junior Stenographer
No. of posts : 3
Pay : Level-4
Educational Qualification : 12th pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University
Age Limit : Between I8 and 27 years. (Relaxable as per DOPT orders issued from time to time).
Selection Procedure : The selection will be made through written examination consisting of Multiple- Choice Questions (MCQs) and Skill Test (Dictation and transcription)
How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all documents to the Head of Office, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH), Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhartiya Chikitsa Avum Homooopathy Anusandhan Bhawan, 61-65, Institutional Area, Opp. D-Block, Janakpuri, New Delhi-110058 within May 10, 2022
Application Fees :
- General, OBC and EWS : Rs. 300/-
- Women/SC/ST/Physically Handicapped : Nil
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
