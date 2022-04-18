Applications are invited for the post of Junior Stenographer in Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH).

Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Stenographer.

Name of post : Junior Stenographer

No. of posts : 3

Pay : Level-4

Educational Qualification : 12th pass or equivalent qualification from a recognized Board or University

Age Limit : Between I8 and 27 years. (Relaxable as per DOPT orders issued from time to time).

Selection Procedure : The selection will be made through written examination consisting of Multiple- Choice Questions (MCQs) and Skill Test (Dictation and transcription)

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed format along with self-attested copies of all documents to the Head of Office, Central Council for Research in Homeopathy (CCRH), Jawahar Lal Nehru Bhartiya Chikitsa Avum Homooopathy Anusandhan Bhawan, 61-65, Institutional Area, Opp. D-Block, Janakpuri, New Delhi-110058 within May 10, 2022

Application Fees :

General, OBC and EWS : Rs. 300/-

Women/SC/ST/Physically Handicapped : Nil

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

