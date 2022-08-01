Applications are invited for 45 vacant positions in Cent Bank Home Finance Limited.

Cent Bank Home Finance Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Officers, Senior Officers and Junior Managers.

Name of post : Officer

No. of posts : 22

Qualification : Graduation in any discipline from Recognized University, Basic knowledge of computer application.

Experience : Minimum 1 Year Work Experience in any Housing Finance Company /NBFC. Management Trainee/ Internship period will not be considered as count of experience.

Emoluments : Minimum salary Rs.3.00 lakh p.a. (experience Rs.30,000/- p.a. over 1 year experience subject to maximum Rs.60,000/-p.a.)

Age Limit : Minimum -21 Yrs, Maximum – 30 Yrs

Name of post : Senior Officer

No. of posts : 16

Qualification : Graduation in any discipline from Recognized University, Basic knowledge of computer application.

Experience : Minimum 1 Year Work Experience in any Housing Finance Company /NBFC. Management Trainee/ Internship period will not be considered as count of experience.

Emoluments : Minimum salary Rs.4.00 lakh p.a. (experience Rs.30,000/- p.a. over 2 year experience subject to maximum Rs.60,000/-p.a.)

Age Limit : Minimum -21 Yrs, Maximum – 30 Yrs

Name of post : Junior Manager

No. of posts : 7

Qualification : Graduation in any discipline from Recognized University, Basic knowledge of computer application.

Experience : Minimum 3 Year Work Experience in any Housing Finance Company /NBFC. Management Trainee/ Internship period will not be considered as count of experience.

Emoluments : Minimum salary Rs.5.00 lakh p.a. (experience Rs.30,000/- p.a. over 3 year experience subject to maximum Rs.60,000/-p.a.)

Age Limit : Minimum -21 Yrs, Maximum – 30 Yrs

Selection Procedure : The selection process will comprise of online test, for the posts mentioned above, followed by interview of shortlisted candidates.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.cbhfl.com/ up to August 18, 2022

Application Fees :

General : Rs. 1000/-

SC / ST / OBC : Rs. 300/-

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

