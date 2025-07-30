Applications are invited for recruitment of various technical positions or career in NIT Silchar Assam.
National Institute of Technology (NIT) Silchar Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or career of Senior Electrician and Electrician on temporary basis.
Name of post : Senior Electrician
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Class X pass
Experience : At least 5 years in a reputed organisation/under registered electrical class – I/II contractor
Technical Skills : Valid Workman Permit – Low power installation (wiring & service line not exceeding 650volt) issued by the government licencing authority – Class A. Valid Supervisor
licence LT and HT (Overhead & Underground) issued by the government licencing authority.
Name of post : Electrician
No. of posts : 1
Qualification : Class X pass
Experience : At least 3 years in a reputed organisation/under registered electrical class – I/II contractor
Technical Skills : Valid Workman Licence – Low power installation (wiring & service line upto 230
volt) issued by the government licencing authority
Selection Procedure :
Candidates may appear for a walk-in-interview on 11th August 2025 at 9:00 am at The Administrative Building, NIT Silchar, Assam
How to apply :
Candidates are to appear for Walk-in-interview with the filled in application form as per prescribed format and all the testimonials
