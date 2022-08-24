Patna: Just ahead of a major test of the Nitish Kumar-led government backed by RJD two senior leaders of the Tejashwi Yadav-led RJD were raided by the CBI.

The senior leaders of the RJD were raided in connection with a “land-for-jobs” scam.

This alleged scam is said to be dated back to Lalu Yadav’s tenure as Railway minister in the UPA-I government.

It may be mentioned that the Nitish Kumar-led government backed by RJD is scheduled for a test of majority in the Assembly.

The CBI teams have raided the houses of RJD’s Rajya Sabha MP Ahmad Ashfaque Karim and MLC Sunil Singh.

It may be mentioned that recently the Nitish Kumar-led JDU broke all ties with the BJP and formed a government with the RJD in Bihar.