Guwahati: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s bungalow renovation expenses will reportedly be scrutinized by the country’s top auditor, the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG).

The Union Home Ministry has directed a probe following a letter from Delhi’s Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena, alleging significant irregularities. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), led by Kejriwal, has refuted the allegations, accusing the central government of targeting political opponents.

In a statement, the AAP criticized the decision for a Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) inquiry into the Chief Minister’s residence, calling it a manifestation of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) desperation and dictatorship.

The AAP accused the BJP of attempting to defame Kejriwal’s honest government and covertly seize power in Delhi.

They urged the government to focus on investigating multiple scams occurring in BJP-ruled states instead.

As per reports, the cost of the renovation escalated from an estimated 15-20 crore to Rs 53 crore, as highlighted in the letter from the Lieutenant Governor.

The BJP’s Sambit Patra previously claimed that Kejriwal’s residence was adorned with expensive marble from Vietnam, pre-fabricated wooden walls, and curtains worth lakhs of rupees each.

He specifically mentioned a curtain costing over Rs 7.94 lakh.

In response, the AAP alleged that the provided accommodation for Kejriwal was uninhabitable, sharing videos of dilapidated rooms with peeling plaster and a ceiling affected by severe seepage.

AAP member Sanjay Singh further criticized the Prime Minister for spending Rs 500 crore on his own residence while accusing the Chief Minister of Assam of involvement in a scam.

The party insisted that central agencies should investigate scams such as the Vyapam scam in Madhya Pradesh and the Chanda scam in Ayodhya Ram temple.