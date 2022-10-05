Applications are invited for 530 vacant technical positions in Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC).

Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 530 vacant posts purely on contract basis on consolidated emoluments, initially for a period upto 3 years or completion of the project, whichever is earlier.

Name of post : Project Associate

No. of posts : 30

Educational Qualification :

1. BE/B.Tech. or equivalent degree

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s)

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Salary : Rs. 3.6 LPA- Rs. 5.04 LPA

Places of Posting : Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Jammu, Silchar, Corporate Office at Pune, Guwahati, Srinagar, Chandigarh

Name of post : Project Engineer

No. of posts : 250

Educational Qualification :

1. BE/B.Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Experience : 0-4 years of relevant experience

Salary : Rs. 4.49 LPA to Rs. 7.11 LPA (Candidates with higher experience within the given bracket will be offered higher salary as per policy)

Places of Posting : Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Jammu, Silchar, Corporate Office at Pune, Guwahati, Srinagar, Chandigarh

Name of post : Project Manager / Programme Manager / Program Delivery Manager / Knowledge Partner

No. of posts : 50

Educational Qualification :

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Experience : 9-15 years of relevant experience

Salary : Rs. 12.63 LPA – Rs. 22.9 LPA (Candidates with higher experience within the given bracket will be offered higher salary as per policy)

Places of Posting : Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Corporate Office at Pune, Guwahati, Srinagar, Chandigarh

Name of post : Senior Project Engineer / Module Lead / Project Lead

No. of posts : 200

Educational Qualification :

1. BE/B-Tech. or equivalent degree with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

2. Post Graduate degree in Science/ Computer Application or in relevant domain(s) with 60% or equivalent CGPA

OR

3. ME/M.Tech or equivalent degree

OR

4. Ph.D. in relevant discipline

Experience : 3-7 years of relevant experience

Salary : Rs. 8.49 LPA to Rs. 14 LPA (Candidates with higher experience within the given bracket will be offered higher salary as per policy)

Places of Posting : Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mohali, Mumbai, Noida, Pune, Thiruvananthapuram, Patna, Jammu, Silchar, Corporate Office at Pune, Guwahati, Srinagar, Chandigarh

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://careers.cdac.in/ by 6 PM of October 20, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here