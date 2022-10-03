Applications are invited for various managerial positions in the Department for International Trade.

The Department for International Trade is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Trade Adviser- Sports, Creative & Retail and Energy Sector, HEO, Kolkata. Based in the British Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, this role is an exciting opportunity to work with business and government in an international setting, as part of an India-wide Trade team within the UK Department for International Trade (DIT).

Name of post : Senior Trade Adviser- Sports, Creative & Retail and Energy Sector, HEO, Kolkata

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Graduate/post graduate, preferably in business/ marketing/ retail/ energy stream. Candidates without the required educational qualifications but with exceptional practical experience will be considered.

Experience :

i) Minimum of 5 years of relevant commercial/business/government experience

ii) Excellent written and verbal communication skills with an ability to develop a network and manage the relationship with senior decision makers in government and industry

iii) Strong analytical and problem-solving skills to search out significant opportunities for UK business.

v) Tried and tested project management skills

vi) Excellent interpersonal, team working and people management skills

vii) Basic understanding of the Sports, Creative & Retail and Energy Sectors

viii) IT competent. Highly competent in standard MS Office tools, such as Word, Outlook, PowerPoint and Excel and skilled at using digital and social media to gather information efficiently;

ix) Basic understanding of budget management.

Salary : Rs. 110,484 per month plus 12% provident fund and 6% Superannuation Fund

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above post through the website https://t.co/oq2iofIPiG up to 11:55 PM of October 17, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here