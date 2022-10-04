Applications are invited for various scientific positions under Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Name of post : Scientific Assistant in India Meteorological Department (IMD)

No. of posts : 990

Educational Qualification : Bachelor’s Degree in Science (with Physics as one of the subject) / Computer Science / Information Technology / Computer Applications

OR

Diploma in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering from a recognized Institution / University or equivalent

Age limit: Not exceeding 30 years as on 18-10-2022. Candidate must have been born not earlier than 19-10-1992 and not later than 17-10-2004.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://ssc.nic.in/ up to October 18, 2022

Application Fees : Rs. 100/- (Rupee One Hundred Only).Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD)and Ex-servicemen (ESM) are exempted from payment of fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here