Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tripura University.

Tripura University is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Junior Research Fellow (JRF) in the Department of Geography and Disaster Management under the project entitled “Environmental Impact of Anthropogenic Activities on Wetland Biodiversity of Rudrasagar Lake, the Ramsar Site of Tripura”

Name of post : Junior Research Fellow (JRF)

No. of posts : 1

Name of project : Environmental Impact of Anthropogenic Activities on Wetland Biodiversity of Rudrasagar Lake, the Ramsar Site of Tripura

Fellowship : Rs. 31,000/- per month and admissible 8% HRA

Qualification : Candidates must have a consistently good academic record with atleast 55% marks in MA and MSc in Geography (specialization in Regional Planning, Environmental Geography, Geomorphology, Disaster Management etc) or Geology or Life Science background and are desirable for the post and must have qualified GATE or CSIR / UGC NET or similar qualification of National level examinations. Experience in field work along with survey instruments handling and expertise in the field of Remote Sensing and GIS and Map making will be highly preferable

How to apply : Candidates are requested to send their applications, complete bio-data and required documents in a single PDF file to saptarshimitra@tripurauniv.in on or before 25th October 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here