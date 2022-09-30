Applications are invited for various project based positions in North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong.

North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate -I (RA-I) in DBT’s Twinning Programme for NER, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India sanctioned project:” Development of gait training tools and mobility aids for Parkinson’s Patients” to be executed in the Department of Biomedical Engineering.

Name of post : Research Associate -I (RA-I)

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Ph.D degree in Biomedical Engineering / Bioengineering / Medical Electronics / Robotics / Biomechanics / Mechatronics/ Instrumentation Engineering/ Electronics Engineering

OR

Having 3 years of research / teaching/ design and development experience after ME/M.Tech in Biomedical Engineering / Bioengineering / Medical Electronics / Robotics / Biomechanics / Mechatronics / Instrumentation Engineering/ Electronics Engineering/ Process and Control Engineering/ with at least one research paper in Science Citation Indexed (SCI) journal

Fellowship : Rs. 47,000/- + HRA (As per Central Govt. norms applicable in the city/location where they will work). HRA will be only provided if hostels are unavailable.

How to apply : Candidates with above mentioned eligibility criteria must submit an application along with recent photograph, updated CV, certificates of all educational and extracurricular activities, publication list, No Objection Certificate (if working) on or before 28/10/2022 at 5:00 pm by post at Department of Biomedical Engineering, NEHU, Shillong or email at sudip.paul.bhu@gmail.com .

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here