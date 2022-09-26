Applications are invited for various technical positions in National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya.

National Health Mission (NHM) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Officer (Surveillance, M&E, CST Coordination and Research).

Name of post : Technical Officer (Surveillance, M&E, CST Coordination and Research)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : As per NHM norms

Essential Qualification & Experience :

a. MSc Medical Microbiology with 1 year experience in clinical laboratory services.

b. Candidates with PhD Medical Microbiology from recognized university with 3 months experience in clinical laboratory services will be preferred

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above position through the website http://nhmmeghalaya.nic.in/ on or before 5 PM of October 7, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here