Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong.

Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Chief Administrative Officer.

Name of post : Chief Administrative Officer

No. of posts : 1

Also read : Jobs in Meghalaya : Apply for Junior Project Fellow vacancies in NERIE

Scale of pay : Level- 14 – Initial Basic Pay Rs. 144200/-

Qualification : Master’s degree with minimum 60% marks from recognized University

Desirable : MBA / LLB / PhD

Also read : Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Research Assistant & Field Assistant vacancies in NEIGRIHMS Shillong

Experience : Minimum 15 years of experience in Group-A post in Level 12 or 10 Years in Level 13 in Govt. / Public Sector Undertaking or Equivalent in Industry with Experience of Administration.

Age Limit : 55 years as on the last date of publication of advertisement

Also read : Assam Career : Medical and Health Recruitment Board Assam Recruitment 2022

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.iimshillong.ac.in/ up to October 16, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here