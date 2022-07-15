Applications are invited for various project based positions in North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE) Meghalaya.

North East Regional Institute of Education (NERIE) Meghalaya is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Junior Project Fellows (JPF) on contractual basis for fixed tenure under various academic projects of the Institute.

Name of post : Junior Project Fellow (JPF)

No. of posts : 3

Project wise vacancies :

A study on the utilization of School Grants and its impact on Quality School Education in the North Eastern States : 2

Effectiveness of Special Provisions under Samagra Shiksha in the Promotion of Attendance, Retention, and Learning outcomes amongst Girls at the

Secondary and Higher Secondary Levels of North Eastern Region of India : 1

Salary : Rs.25,000/- p.m. Consolidated (NET Qualified), Rs. 23,000/- p.m. Consolidated (Non-NET)

Qualification :

Essential : Post Graduate in any discipline

Desirable : Basic computer skills such as SPSS, Excel, MS Office etc.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 28th July 2022 from 10:30 AM onwards in NERIE, Umiam. Reporting time for the interview is from 9 AM to 10 AM

How to apply : Candidates will have to submit duly filled-up application form only in the prescribed format along with attested copies of testimonials, experience certificate and one copy passport size photograph and all the original documents at the time of interview on 28th July, 2022.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

