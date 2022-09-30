Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC).

Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited (ONGC) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Deputy General Manager (Logistics) – Aviation Safety.

Name of post : Deputy General Manager (Logistics) – Aviation Safety

No. of posts : 1

Pay Scale : Rs. 1,00,000-2,60,000/-

Qualification & Experience : Qualified Aircraft Maintenance Engineer (AME) having basic AME License, preferably Helicopter, endorsed to cover

(a) Heavy Air frame and Jet engines

OR

(b) Electrical Systems, Instrument System, Radio and Navigation systems, with at least 10 years of experience at senior level.

Preference will be given to the candidates having additional flying experience.

Age Limit : Minimum 45 years and Maximum 50 years (As on last date of submission of application) (ONGC departmental candidates will be allowed relaxation in age as per existing rules)

Selection Procedure : Selection will be on the basis of educational qualification, experience and performance in personal interview

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website www.ongcindia.com from September 30, 2022 to October 30, 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here