Guwahati: An explosion has been reported near the Israeli embassy in Delhi on Tuesday.

A call was received by the police about people hearing a “blast” near the embassy.

A police team was immediately sent to the location and checked.

Also Read: Assam: Youth accused of ULFA-I links dies by suicide after alleged police harassment

However, reports claimed that the police did not find anything suspicious even after searching the entire area.

The embassy has not issued any official statement regarding the matter.

A spokesperson of the embassy said a statement would soon be issued as the nature of the explosion comes to light.

Also Read: Zero loss of lives in Assam due to extremism in 2023, says CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

There were also no reports of any harm to anyone in the area.

Investigation regarding the incident is being carried out.