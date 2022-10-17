New Delhi: After being summoned by the CBI in connection with the liquor policy case, Delhi’s Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has claimed that he might be arrested because the BJP wants to keep him out of Gujarat.

Sisodia said that the entire scenario is a plan by the BJP to keep him out from campaigning in Gujarat for the upcoming elections.

Sisodia in a tweet said that he was supposed to be in Gujarat in the next few days for the elections but the BJP is trying to stop him from doing so.

He claimed that even if he is arrested, the Gujarat election campaign of the AAP will continue.

???? ??????? ???? ??? ?? ??????? ??? ????? ???? ?????? ???? ????????? ???? ?? ??. ???? ??? ???? ????? ??? ????? ?????? ?? ??? ?????? ???? ??? ?? ??? ?????? ???? ??? ?? ??? ??? ???? ???? ????? ???? ?????? ????? ?????? ??? ???? ?? ????? ??? 1/N — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) October 17, 2022

Earlier Aam Aadmi Party’s senior leader Saurabh Bhardwaj speaking about the summons said it was linked to the upcoming Gujarat elections.

He said that the BJP and the AAP are now the direct rivals in the state,

Bhardwaj also added that the BJP is scared.

It may be mentioned that the CBI has summoned Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia for questioning in connection with alleged the excise policy scam.

According to reports, the Central probe agency has asked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to appear before it at its headquarters at 11 am on Monday.

“CBI raid was conducted at my house for 14 hours, nothing came out. Searched my bank locker, nothing came out in it. They did not find anything in my village. Now they have called me to CBI Headquarters at 11 am tomorrow. I will go and give my full cooperation. Satyameva Jayate,” Sisodia twitted on Sunday.

The CBI has questioned a number of people, including Sameer Mahendru, the owner of Indo Spirits, Amit Arora, the director of Buddy Retail Private Limited in Gurugram, and India Ahead News managing director Mootha Gautam, in connection with the case, the officials said.