New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday claimed the Centre did not have to impose Goods and Services Tax (GST) on food items if the BJP had not spent a whopping Rs 6,300 crore on toppling governments of other parties in the country.

Kejriwal’s remarks come a day after he called the BJP a “serial killer of state governments”.

During his address in the Delhi Assembly, Kejriwal also alleged that the BJP is using money collected through GST and hike in petrol and diesel prices to “poach” the MLAs.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) further alleged that the people are facing the brunt of price rise with the BJP spending crores of rupees on ‘poaching’ other parties’ MLAs and bringing down their governments in states.

In a tweet in Hindi, Kejriwal said the GST that has been imposed on curd, buttermilk, honey, wheat, rice etc, will fetch Rs 7,500 crore revenue per annum to the central government.

“They have spent Rs 6,300 crore so far on toppling governments. They would not have had to impose GST on wheat, rice, buttermilk etc. if they had not toppled governments. People do not have to face inflation,” he claimed.

The political slugfest between the AAP and the BJP has intensified since the CBI registered a case against Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and others for alleged irregularities in the implementation of the Excise policy on Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena’s recommendation.

The probe agency raided Sisodia’s residence in the capital and 30 other locations in the country in connection with the case on August 19.