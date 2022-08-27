AGARTALA: BJP national president JP Nadda is scheduled to arrive in Agartala on Sunday on a two-day visit to Tripura to oversee organizational activities.

The visit assumes significance in view of next year’s assembly election.



Nadda during his two-day tour, would hold more than half-a-dozen meetings and also address a huge public gathering at the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) headquarters at Khwumlung, 20 km from Agartala.

The BJP chief would hold a series of meetings with state office bearers, leaders of frontal organizations, MLAs and members of TTAADC, ministers, BJP core committee members.

He would hold separate meetings with the tribal MLAs and leaders of the BJP-ally Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT).

In a major setback for the ruling BJP in Tripura earlier this week, top tribal leader Hangsha Kumar Tripura joined the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance, a major tribal-based opposition party.

Accompanied by around 6,500 tribals belonging to the BJP and its ally IPFT, Hangsha Kumar joined the TIPRA at a public rally held at Manikpur in northern Tripura.