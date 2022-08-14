AGARTALA: To revive its lost ground and prove its relevance, IPFT, the junior partner in the BJP-led government in Tripura, has decided to go for Delhi Abhiyan on August 23.

Through this event, the party would reiterate its core demand of separate statehood with the geographical area that falls under the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council.

IPFT chief and forest minister NC Debbarma on Saturday said, “The IPFT as per its pre-announced programme, will organize Delhi Abhiyan on August 23 next. As a part of the abhiyan, the IPFT leaders will hold protests at Delhi’s Jantar Mantar seeking separate statehood. The IPFT delegates will leave for Delhi on August 18 next.”

The Minister was briefing the media persons on the sidelines of the party’s fifth central executive committee conference held at Agartala Press Club.

He said, “We have unanimously passed a host of resolutions related to the party’s growth and expansion”.

The IPFT has faced massive erosion of support owing to the rise of TIPRA as its rival.

The party faced a shocking defeat in the TTAADC elections, an area that was considered to be the strongest IPFT bastion.

The party’s conspicuous silence on its core demand Tipraland after getting voted to power gave space for TIPRA to ride upon success.

The cracks within the party rank and files only weakened the party from both inside and outside.

Although the party is in power, it has been visibly wiped out from all over the state and its cadre force has only dwindled significantly with time. However, political observers said, with the rift widening inside, IPFT’s fate hangs in balance in the run-up to the 2023 assembly elections.