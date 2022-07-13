AGARTALA: TIPRA, the ruling party in the TTAADC areas, seems to have intensified its political campaign in the remote areas by mobilizing locals deprived of basic amenities.

The party has been in power in the ADC areas for almost a year and repeatedly complained of step-motherly behavior from the end of state government in fund devolution.

Villagers of as many as 18 ADC village committees on Tuesday held a road blockade at Amarpur-Thalcherra road under Gomati district drawing the notice of concerned officials regarding the government’s apathy towards the villagers.

The locals alleged that they are being deprived of basic amenities like electricity, clean drinking water, motorable roads and good healthcare delivery system.

Local people claimed that the local elected representatives were aware of the situation but hardly any improvements took place in the recent past.

Soon after the news reached, local BDO along with officials of other line departments reached the spot and tried to convince the agitators.

To express their anger the protestors burnt tyres and sought written assurance.

However, a meeting has been convened to listen to their grievances after which the blockade was lifted.

The blockade practically paralyzed the traffic movement bringing local transportation to a standstill.

The protests were led by local TIPRA leaders.

Similarly, the Manu Block Committee of TIPRA organized a mass rally and later sent out a deputation to the BDO Satchand block seeking fulfillment of a four point charter of demand.

MDC Debajit Tripura said, “Our main demand is that the government has to increase the MGNREGA wages up to 340 as per BJP’s pre-poll promise instead of existent Rs 215”.