AGARTALA: BJP National President JP Nadda will be arriving here in Tripura on a two-day state visit on August 28 next.

Nadda’s visit assumes significance as the party is gearing up for two consecutive elections slated to take place back to back in a short span of time. Shortly after Durga Puja, the poll schedule for VC elections will be declared and after that, the official countdown for the assembly elections will start. Sources said, during his visit, he will address a public meeting at Khumulwng officially blowing the poll bugle for the village committee elections.

His public meeting is strategic in the sense after a long time the state BJP is planning such a grand rally at Khumulwng instead of Agartala.

“The intentions are very simple, the BJP wants to send a message that it is also equally relevant in the regional political sphere and it is not willing to surrender before any pressure tactics of the regional parties as it did before 2018 assembly elections”, a party leader said.

Apart from the rally, a lot of issues pertinent to organizational matters are also likely to be addressed by Nadda during his two-day trip.

Sources said, “Party National General Secretary BL Santosh submitted his report to the party top brass regarding the organizational structuring and now is the time when Nadda will make formal announcements on the reshuffles. Since he is coming physically, he will also chair a couple of meetings to get a sense of what is going on in the state.”

Some leaders feel his visit will charge up the organization at various levels and will act as a booster for the party’s whole organizational setup.