NEW DELHI: Son of a BJP leader in Uttarakhand has been arrested by the police for allegedly killing a 19-year-old at his resort.

The deceased victim has been identified as Ankita Bhandari, who worked as a receptionist at the resort owned by the BJP leader’s son.

Pulkit Arya – the accused and son of Uttarakhand BJP leader Vinod Arya – along with his two friends were arrested by the police on Friday.

The victim, Ankita Bhandari, was reported to be missing since September 18.

Pulkit Arya, the resort owner, manager Saurabh Bhaskar and assistant manager Ankit Gupta were arrested after they confessed to have killed the missing girl and thrown her body into the Cheela Canal, Pauri additional SP Shekhar Chandra Suyal told PTI.

The incident allegedly took place at the Vanantara resort in Rishikesh district of Uttarakhand.

According to reports, the accused were trying to push the receptionist girl into prostitution, but as she refused, they killed her.

The body of Ankita Bhandari is being searched for by carrying out a search operation in the canal.

