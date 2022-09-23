GUWAHATI: The famed Suryakiran aerobatic team of the Indian Air Force (IAF) is all set to sizzle the skies of the Northeast once again.

After a splendid performance in December last year in Meghalaya, the Suryakiran aerobatic team of the IAF is now gearing up to roar in the skies of Guwahati in Assam.

An air display by the IAF’s Suryakiran aerobatic team has been lined up for September 27 at Lachit Ghat in Guwahati, Assam.

The air display by the team in Guwahati skies will begin at 10 am on September 27.

The Suryakiran aerobatic team is popularly known as the Ambassadors of the Indian Air Force.

It has the distinction of being amongst a handful of 9 aircraft formation Aerobatic team in the world.

The team is based at Bidar in Karnataka and flies nine Hawk Mk132 aircraft, designed by British Aerospace and licence manufactured in India by the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited.

The team, led by Group Captain GS Dhillon, consists of 12 pilots, 3 engineering officers, one administrator, one doctor and a ground crew of 150 air warriors.

The Suryakiran aerobatic team was formed in the year 1996 and has been personifying the motto of the Indian Air Force – “Touch the sky with glory” – ever since.

The team has completed more than 600 displays across the length and breadth of India and in several foreign countries.

Last year, during the Swarnim Vijay Varsh celebrations, the team undertook flypasts in various cities in India, like Dehradun, Mumbai, Rameswaram and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh.