Kolkata: A model-turned-actress was found dead in her apartment in Kolkata’s Dum Dum on Wednesday evening.

The 21-year-old Bengali actress Bidisha De Majumdar was living in a rented flat for the last four months. Her dead body was recovered by police from her apartment in the Nagerbazar area of Dum Dum.

As she was said to be missing for the past few days, and her apartment was locked from the inside, the police had to break in.

After they entered the house, they found her hanging to the ceiling.

A case was lodged with the Barrackpore Police and an investigation has been initiated.

Her dead body police have been sent for post-mortem.

Police have also recovered a suicide note from the apartment but the statement on the note is yet to be revealed as the investigations are still on.

As per sources, her friends have told the police that she was in depression due to her relationship with her boyfriend.