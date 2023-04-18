BEML Limited Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 68 vacancies

Applications are invited for 68 vacant positions in BEML Limited.

BEML Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Manager, Assistant Manager, Officer, Diploma Trainees, Office Assistant Trainees and Accounts Assistant Trainees.

Name of post : Manager

No. of posts : 8

Specialization wise vacancies :

Finance : 2

Quality : 2

Testing & Commissioning : 2

Materials Management : 2

Qualification : Graduate / Post Graduate in relevant disciplines with 9 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Assistant Manager

No. of posts : 1

Specialization wise vacancies :

Legal : 1

Qualification : Graduate / Post Graduate in relevant disciplines with 3 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Officer

No. of posts : 10

Specialization wise vacancies :

Testing & Commissioning : 4

Corporate Communications : 1

Industrial Safety : 1

Human Resource : 1

Official Language : 1

Materials Management : 2

Qualification : Graduate / Post Graduate in relevant disciplines with 1-2 years post qualification experience

Name of post : Assistant Officer

No. of posts : 9

Specialization wise vacancies :

Human Resource : 3

Maintenance – Mechanical : 2

Maintenance – Electrical : 2

Maintenance – Civil : 2

Qualification : Graduate / Post Graduate in relevant disciplines. Work experience not necessary

Name of post : Diploma Trainees

No. of posts : 34

Specialization wise vacancies :

Mechanical : 21

Electrical : 6

Electronics : 2

Civil : 3

Tool & Die making : 1

Chemist : 1

Qualification : Three years full time Diploma in relevant disciplines. Work experience is not necessary

Name of post : Office Assistant Trainees

No. of posts : 4

Specialization wise vacancies :

Human Resource : 4

Qualification : Degree / Diploma in relevant disciplines. Work experience is not necessary

Name of post : Accounts Assistant Trainees

No. of posts : 2

Specialization wise vacancies :

Finance : 2

Qualification : B.Com with Proficiency in Computer application. Work experience is not necessary

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.bemlindia.in/ till 18.00 Hrs on 01.05.2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here