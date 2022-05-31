Guwahati: A Bangladeshi woman aged 22 swam across the border to India so that she could marry her boyfriend here.

As per reports, the woman, swam across the forests of the Sunderbans for an hour before she could enter India.

The woman has been identified as Krishna Mandal who met her boyfriend through Facebook. She fell in love with Abhik Mandal on social media as they talked quite frequently but since she did not have a passport, she decided to swim across the border illegally.

She then along with her boyfriend reached Kolkata from the Sundarbans.

The couple then got married at the Kalighat temple in Kolkata on Sunday but on Monday, she was arrested.

She has been charged with illegally entering India.

Legal proceedings against her are being carried out and she might be handed over to the Bangladesh High Commission by Thursday.