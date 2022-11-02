Patna: At least 53 people drowned across Bihar during Chhath Puja till Tuesday.

The people drowned in rivers and other water bodies in various parts of Bihar during the four-day festivities.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar following the reports has announced ex-gratia of Rs 4 lakh each for the next of kin of each deceased.

Also Read: Assam: At least half a kilo of heroin seized in Karimganj

All district magistrates have been directed to ensure expeditious payment to the victims’ families.

As per reports, on October 30 five people drowned in the Purnea district, three deaths each were reported from Patna, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur and Saharsa.

Also Read: Assam: Elephant safari at Kaziranga national park to be begin from November 2

Gaya, Begusarai, Katihar, Buxar, Kaimur, Sitamarhi and Banka reported one death each.

On October 31, at least 18 people died across the state during the festive activities.

Legal procedures have been initiated by the authorities.