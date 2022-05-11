Applications are invited for 1380 vacant positions as a part of the Technical & Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 in Assam Rifles.

Assam Rifles is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 1380 vacant posts across different locations in India.

Name of post : Technical & Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022

No. of posts : 1380

State wise vacancies :

Andaman & Nicobar : 1

Andhra Pradesh : 72

Arunachal Pradesh : 42

Assam : 57

Bihar : 107

Chandigarh : 2

Chhattisgarh : 32

Dadar and Havely : 1

Delhi : 12

Daman & Diu : 1

Goa : 3

Gujarat : 50

Haryana : 14

Himachal Pradesh : 4

Jammu & Kashmir : 26

Jharkhand : 53

Karnataka : 51

Kerala : 39

Lakshwadeep : 1

Madhya Pradesh : 47

Maharashtra : 71

Manipur : 79

Meghalaya : 7

Mizoram : 85

Nagaland : 115

Odisha : 51

Puducherry : 2

Punjab : 18

Rajasthan : 41

Tamil Nadu : 57

Telangana : 46

Tripura : 7

Uttar Pradesh : 123

Uttarakhand : 7

West Bengal : 56

Eligibility Criteria :

Also read : Assam Career : Arya Vidyapeeth College Recruitment 2022

Trade – Bridge & Road. (Both Male & Female candidates), Initial Rank – Naib Subedar, Education Qualification –

(a) Matric or equivalent from a recognised Board or University.

(b) Diploma in civil engineering from a recognised institution for Bridge and Road

Age Limit – 18-23 Years.

Trade – Clerk. (Both Male & Female candidates), Initial Rank – Havildar, Education Qualification –

(a) Intermediate or Senior Secondary School Certificate (10+2) examination from recognized Board/University or equivalent.

(b) Skill Test Norms on Computer- English typing with minimum speed of 35 words per minute on computer OR Hindi typing with minimum speed of 30 words per minute on computer (Time allowed-10 minutes).

Age Limit – 18-25 Years.

Trade – Religious Teacher (For Male candidates only), Initial Rank – Naib Subedar, Education Qualification –

(a) Graduation with Madhyama in Sanskrit or Bhusan in Hindi

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Laboratory Attendant and Associate Project Scientist vacancies in IIT Guwahati

(b) Age Limit – 18-30 Years.

Trade – Operator Radio and Line. (For Male candidates only), Initial Rank – Havildar, Education Qualification – Matriculation pass or equivalent from a recognised board and two years Industrial Training Institute in Radio and Television or Electronics from a recognised Institute or 12th class pass or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and mathematics as subjects of study from a recognised Board or University or Institute.

Age Limit- 18-25 years.

Trade – Radio Mechanic. (For Male candidates only), Initial Rank – Warrant Officer, Education Qualification – 10th from a recognised board with diploma in Radio and Television Technology or Electronics or Telecommunications or Computer or Electrical or Mechanical Engineering or Domestic appliances from any institution recognised by the Central Government or the State Government OR 12th Standard or Intermediate or equivalent with aggregate marks of fifty percent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognised or University or institution.

Age Limit – 18-23 Years.

Trade –Armourer (For Male candidates only), lnitial Rank – Rifleman, Education Qualification – 10th class pass from a recognised Board.

Age Limit – 18- 23 years.

Trade – Laboratory Assistant (For Male candidates only), Initial Rank – Rifleman, Education Qualification – 10th Class pass with English, Maths, Science and Biology from a recognized Board

Age Limit – 18-23 Years

Trade – Nursing Assistant (For Male candidates only), Initial Rank – Rifleman, Education Qualification – 10th class pass with English, Maths, Science and Biology from a recognized Board

Age Limit – 18-23 Years.

Trade – Veterinary Field Assistant (For Male candidates only), Initial Rank – Warrant Officer, Education Qualification – 10+2 pass with two years diploma certificate in Veterinary Science from recognized University / Institute with one year experience in Veterinary field.

Age Limit – 21-23 Years.

Trade – AYA (Para-Medical) (For Female candidates only), Initial Rank – Rifleman, Education Qualification – 10th class pass from a recognised Board.

Age Limit – 18-25 years.

Trade – Washerman (For Male candidates only), Initial Rank – Rifleman, Education Qualification – 10th class pass from a recognised Board.

Age Limit – 18-23 years

Selection Procedure : Assam Rifles Technical and Tradesman Recruitment Rally 2022 is tentatively scheduled from 01 Sep 2022

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.assamrifles.gov.in/ from June 6, 2022 to July 20, 2022 (23:59 hrs).Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also read : Assam Career : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancies in Gauhati University