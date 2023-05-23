ASRB Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 260 vacancies

Applications are invited for 260 vacant technical positions under Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB).

Agricultural Scientists Recruitment Board (ASRB) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Scientists in Agricultural Research Service (ARS) of Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR).

Name of post : Scientist

No. of posts : 260

Qualification : Candidates must hold Ph.D. degree in the relevant subjects

Also Read : Sabzis that you can try with these famous mango varieties of India

Age Limit : A candidate must have attained the age of 21 years but not have attained the age of 35 years as on 01.01.2023. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.asrb.org.in/ from 5th July (10 AM onwards) to 26th July 2023 (up to 5:30 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Assam Career : Make a healthy start to your weekdays with these drinks instead of tea or coffee