New Delhi: A personnel of the Indian Army was arrested on Saturday as he allegedly leaked classified military information to Pakistan.

Pradeep Kumar, a 24-year-old army gunner was allegedly honey-trapped by a Pakistani woman.

She had used him for gathering information related to the Indian Army.

The arrested person was stationed in Jodhpur when he came in contact with the Pakistani woman via Facebook.

As per reports, the woman impersonated to be a Hindu woman and identified herself as Chhadam, a resident of Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

She further made the accused person believe that she worked in a corporate firm based in Bengaluru.

Reports claimed that Kumar also came to Delhi to marry her.

Images of confidential information related to military and strategic importance were sent to the Pakistani woman.

However, it was alleged that the said spy works for Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Both had been in contact through WhatsApp for the past six months.

Kumar was accused of exchanging images of classified documents via WhatsApp with the Pakistani agent.

There were also attempts of making other soldiers the scapegoat.

The police stated that along with this, another woman was suspected to be involved in the act. The woman is said to be a friend of Kumar.

As of Saturday, Kumar is in the custody of the Rajasthan Police.

He was detained for interrogation earlier on May 18 based on suspicion of espionage but was arrested on Saturday.