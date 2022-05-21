Assam: PPFA demands 1951 as NRC cut-off year

Guwahati: Patriotic People’s Front Assam (PPFA) urged both the governments in New Delhi and Dispur to “support a complete re-verification” of NRC with the national cut-off date.

The PPFA said it was worried about the police complaint lodged by the National Register of Citizens (NRC) Assam coordinator Hitesh Dev Sarma against his predecessor Prateek Hajela for “deceitfully including names of suspected individuals in the NRC with software tempering”.

The forum termed the development whereas a senior government officer lodged an FIR with the criminal investigation department against the former NRC State coordinator as disturbing.

The forum in a statement said, “The specific allegation regarding the entry of illegal individuals in the list of Indian nationals through an error-driven technical process must be investigated for a correct NRC under the monitoring of the Supreme Court.”

It added that everyone, who was allegedly involved with the unethical practice, should also be scanned.

“We demand a complete re-verification of NRC Assam with 1951 as the finished year. But even if we have to recognize the cut-off date (24 March 1971) mentioned in the Assam Accord, the identification of the individuals in those years should be made for the government record,” said a PPFA statement.

It further added that the indigenous population must come forward raising their ultimate demand for an accurate NRC.

The forum argued that for any reason a State cannot have a different year to identify the illegal migrants from the national cut-off year.

“The issue must be debated in the Parliament to make a final resolution that Assam will continue to have a delayed cut-off year to identify the foreigners. Subsequently, the original inhabitants of the State must be protected under legal provisions”, it concluded.