Applications are invited for Specialist Cadre Officers posts in State Bank of India.

State Bank of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Risk Specialists in various disciplines.

Name of post : Risk Specialist- Sector

No. of posts : 5

Basic Qualification :

i. Chartered Accountant (CA), or

ii. CFA, or

iii. MBA/PGDM (Finance /Data Analytics/Business Analytics) or its equivalent as full-time course from recognised institute, or

iv. M.Sc. (Statistics)

Preferred Qualification :

Financial Risk Manager (FRM) by GARP, or

Professional Risk Managers by PRMIA

Experience : Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in Financial institutions/ Rating Agencies/ Brokerage Firms/Large Trading House with domain knowledge across sector/industry, experience, in primary/secondary research, experience in risk modelling, data analysis, report writing, etc.,in any of the following sectors:

a. Power/renewable energy,

b. Real Estate,

c. Automobiles & Auto Components

d. Textiles,

e. Food Processing,

f. Precious Metals, Bullion, Gems & Jewellery,etc.,

g. Service Industries, like Telecom, IT, Hospitality, Hospitals, Education, etc

Name of post : Risk Specialist- Sector

No. of posts : 2

Basic Qualification :

i. Chartered Accountant (CA), or

ii. CFA, or

iii. MBA/PGDM (Finance /Data Analytics/Business Analytics) or its equivalent as full-time course from recognised institute, or

iv. M.Sc. (Statistics)

Preferred Qualification :

Financial Risk Manager (FRM) by GARP, or

Professional Risk Managers by PRMIA

Experience : Minimum 4 years post qualification experience in Financial institutions/ Rating Agencies/ Brokerage Firms/Large Trading House with domain knowledge across sector/industry, experience, in primary/secondary research, experience in risk modelling, data analysis, report writing, etc.,in any of the following sectors:

a. Power/renewable energy,

b. Real Estate,

c. Automobiles & Auto Components

d. Textiles,

e. Food Processing,

f. Precious Metals, Bullion, Gems & Jewellery,etc.,

g. Service Industries, like Telecom, IT, Hospitality, Hospitals, Education, etc

Name of post : Risk Specialist- Credit

No. of posts : 1

Basic Qualification :

i. Chartered Accountant (CA), or

ii. CFA, or

iii. MBA/PGDM (Finance /Data Analytics/Business Analytics) or its equivalent as full-time course from recognised institute, or

iv. M.Sc. (Statistics)

Preferred Qualification :

Financial Risk Manager (FRM) by GARP, or

Professional Risk Managers by PRMIA

Experience : Minimum 4 years post qualification experience in Risk Related work in Credit Risk and risk modelling in Financial Institutions /Rating Agencies / Brokerage firms.

Name of post : Risk Specialist- Climate Risk

No. of posts : 1

Basic Qualification : Minimum Post Graduate/Master’s degree in Environmental Management or Environmental Sciences or Climate Change or Climate Finance or Disaster Management or Natural Resource Management or Geography or Urban Planning or Agriculture Sciences from a recognized university with first class or equivalent with a consistently

good academic record throughout.

Preferred Qualification :

Financial Risk Manager (FRM) by GARP, or

Professional Risk Managers by PRMIA, or

Sustainability and Climate Risk by GARP

Experience : Minimum 4 years post qualification experience in Risk Related work in Credit Risk and risk modelling in Financial Institutions /Rating Agencies / Brokerage firms.

Name of post : Risk Specialist- IND AS

No. of posts : 3

Basic Qualification :

i. Chartered Accountant (CA), or

ii. CFA, or

iii. MBA/PGDM (Finance /Data Analytics/Business Analytics) or its equivalent as full-time course from recognised institute, or

iv. M.Sc. (Statistics)

Preferred Qualification :

Financial Risk Manager (FRM) by GARP, or

Professional Risk Managers by PRMIA,

Experience : Minimum 4 years post qualification experience in Risk Related work in Credit Risk and risk modelling in Financial Institutions /Rating

Agencies/Brokerage firms.

Name of post : Risk Specialist- Market Risk

No. of posts : 2

Basic Qualification :

i. Chartered Accountant (CA), or

ii. MBA/PGDM (Finance /Data Analytics/Business Analytics) or its equivalent as full-time course from recognised institute, or

iii. M.Sc. (Statistics)

Preferred Qualification :

Financial Risk Manager (FRM) by GARP, or

Professional Risk Managers by PRMIA, or

CFA

Experience : Minimum 4 years post qualification experience in Financial

Institutions/Rating Agencies/Brokerage Firms/Trading House with domain

knowledge across Market Risk.

How to apply : Candidates are requested to apply Online through the link given on Bank’s website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/career from May 27, 2022 to June 16, 2022.

Application Fees : Application fees and Intimation Charges (Non-refundable) is Rs. 750/- ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC

candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

