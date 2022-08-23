Applications are invited for 1312 vacant positions in Border Security Force (BSF).

Border Security Force (BSF) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the Non-

Gazetted & Non-Ministerial posts of Head Constable (Radio Operator) and Head Constable (Radio Mechanic) in Group ‘C’ on temporary basis that are likely to be made permanent in Border Security Force (Comn Set-up) for the vacancy year 2022.

Name of post : Head Constable (Radio Operator)

No. of posts : 982 [ UR : 321, EWS : 420, SC : 131, ST : 110]

Eligibility Criteria : Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board and two years Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in Radio and Television or, Electronics or, Computer Operator & Programming Assistant or, Data Preparation & Computer Software or, General Electronics or, Data Entry Operator from a recognized Institute.

Or

Pass in Intermediate or 12th standard or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized Board or University or Institution as a regular student with aggregate 60% marks in PCM subjects.

Name of post : Head Constable (Radio Mechanic)

No. of posts : 330 [ UR : 43, EWS : 61, OBC : 100, SC : 77, ST : 49]

Eligibility Criteria : Matriculation or equivalent from a recognized Board and two years Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Certificate in Radio and Television or, General Electronics or, Computer Operator & Programming Assistant or, Data Preparation & Computer Software or, Electrician or, Fitter or, Info Technology & Electronics System maintenance or, Comn Equipment Maintenance or, Computer Hardware or, Network Technician or, Mechatronics or, Data Entry Operator from a recognized Institute.

Or

Pass in Intermediate or 12th standard or equivalent with Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics from a recognized Board or University or Institution as a regular student with aggregate 60% marks in PCM subjects.

Pay Scale : Level-4 in the Pay Matrix, Rs. 25,500 – 81,100 (as per 7th CPC)

Age Limit :

i) Not below 18 years or over 25 years (closing date of receipt of Online application) for General Category.

ii) Not below 18 years or over 28 years (closing date of receipt of Online application) for OBC Category.

iii) Not below 18 years or over 30 years (closing date of receipt of Online application) for SC & ST Category.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://rectt.bsf.gov.in/ up to 11:59 PM of September 19, 2022

Application Fees : Each male aspirant belonging to General (UR)/ EWS and OBC categories for the post of HC(RO) & HC(RM) will have to pay examination fee @ Rs. 100/- only for each post through SBI Online Payment Gateway by using following modes: – Internet Banking (INB), Credit/Debit cards, UPI, Wallet. No Examination fee is required to be paid by the candidates belonging to exempted categories/female candidates (i.e candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribes, BSF Candidates, Ex-Servicemen and Compassionate Appointment). However, Rs. 40/- plus taxes = Rs.47.2/- will be charged from every candidate as “Service Charge” by the CSC (Common Service Centre).

