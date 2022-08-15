Applications are invited for various technical positions in Meghalaya Basin Management Agency
Meghalaya Basin Management Agency is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Specialist – Natural Resource Management (NRM) on contractual basis.
Name of post : Technical Specialist – Natural Resource Management (NRM)
No. of posts : 1
Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month
Qualification : Masters in Science – Environmental Science/ Forestry/ Agriculture/ Botany/ Zoology/ Geographic information system
Desired Experience:
- Minimum 10 years related professional at a level of supervisory capacity in the required related field
- Experience in relevant operational environmental management and natural resource management issues.
- Experience in liasoning with NGO’s etc
- Experience in preparing training modules and organize training & workshop programs
- Expert in implementation of programs, policies relating to NRM
- Preferably with an experience in rural areas in Meghalaya.
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://tinyurl.com/tsnrm by August 30, 2022 (up to 5 PM)
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
