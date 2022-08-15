Applications are invited for various technical positions in Meghalaya Basin Management Agency

Meghalaya Basin Management Agency is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Technical Specialist – Natural Resource Management (NRM) on contractual basis.

Name of post : Technical Specialist – Natural Resource Management (NRM)

No. of posts : 1

Salary : Rs. 60,000/- per month

Also Read:Meghalaya Jobs : Apply for Finance Assistant vacancy in NESFAS

Qualification : Masters in Science – Environmental Science/ Forestry/ Agriculture/ Botany/ Zoology/ Geographic information system

Desired Experience:

Minimum 10 years related professional at a level of supervisory capacity in the required related field

Experience in relevant operational environmental management and natural resource management issues.

Experience in liasoning with NGO’s etc

Experience in preparing training modules and organize training & workshop programs

Expert in implementation of programs, policies relating to NRM

Preferably with an experience in rural areas in Meghalaya.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://tinyurl.com/tsnrm by August 30, 2022 (up to 5 PM)

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Gauhati University Recruitment 2022