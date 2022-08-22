Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).

Name of post : Project Scientist III

No. of posts : 9

Salary : Rs. 78000 + HRA

Age Limit : 45 years

Name of post : Project Scientist II

No. of posts : 23

Salary : Rs. 67000 + HRA

Age Limit : 40 years

Name of post : Project Scientist I

No. of posts : 59

Salary : Rs. 56000 + HRA

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Project Assistant

No. of posts : 36

Salary : Rs. 20000 + HRA

Age Limit : 50 years

Name of post : Project Scientific Administrative Assistant

No. of posts : 6

Salary : Rs. 18000 + HRA

Age Limit : 50 years

Name of post : Expert / Consultant

No. of posts : 5

Age Limit : 65 years

Eligibility Criteria : Please go through the detailed advertisement ( link given below)

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://incois.gov.in/jobs/index.jsp by September 9 , 2022

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here