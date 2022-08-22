Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS).
Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 138 vacant positions.
Name of post : Project Scientist III
No. of posts : 9
Salary : Rs. 78000 + HRA
Age Limit : 45 years
Name of post : Project Scientist II
No. of posts : 23
Salary : Rs. 67000 + HRA
Age Limit : 40 years
Name of post : Project Scientist I
No. of posts : 59
Salary : Rs. 56000 + HRA
Age Limit : 35 years
Name of post : Project Assistant
No. of posts : 36
Salary : Rs. 20000 + HRA
Age Limit : 50 years
Name of post : Project Scientific Administrative Assistant
No. of posts : 6
Salary : Rs. 18000 + HRA
Age Limit : 50 years
Name of post : Expert / Consultant
No. of posts : 5
Age Limit : 65 years
Eligibility Criteria : Please go through the detailed advertisement ( link given below)
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://incois.gov.in/jobs/index.jsp by September 9 , 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here