Applications are invited for various technical positions in THDC India Limited.

THDC India Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 109 vacant posts of Engineers in different disciplines.

Name of post : Engineer (Civil)

No. of posts : 33

Essential Qualification : Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Sc-Engg.) from recognized Indian University/Institute approved by

AICTE with not less than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA, taking average of all Semesters/Years, irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester / year by the University/ Institute. Discipline – Civil Engineering

Experience : Post Qualification experience of 1 year in Executive/ Officer

Cadre in relevant field of Hydro/Thermal/ Solar/Wind

Name of post : Engineer (Electrical)

No. of posts : 38

Essential Qualification : Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Sc-Engg.) from recognized Indian University/Institute approved by

AICTE with not less than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA, taking average of all Semesters/Years, irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester / year by the University/ Institute. Discipline- Electrical/ Electrical (Power)/

Electrical and Electronics/ Power Systems & High Voltage/ Power Engineering

Experience : Post Qualification experience of 1 year in Executive/ Officer

Cadre in relevant field of Hydro/Thermal/ Solar/Wind

Name of post : Engineer (Mechanical)

No. of posts : 31

Essential Qualification : Full time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering (B.E/ B.Tech/ B.Sc-Engg.) from recognized Indian University/Institute approved by

AICTE with not less than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA, taking average of all Semesters/Years, irrespective of weightage given to any particular semester / year by the University/ Institute. Discipline- Mechanical/Mechanical &

Automation Engineering

Experience : Post Qualification experience of 1 year in Executive/ Officer

Cadre in relevant field of Hydro/Thermal/ Solar/Wind

Name of post : Engineers (Civil)-Fluid Mechanics

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : Full Time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

(B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc) & Master’s Degree (M.E./M-Tech/MS) in the relevant discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks. Discipline- Fluid Mechanics

Experience : Post Qualification experience of 1 year in Executive/ Officer

Cadre in relevant field of Hydro Plant ? 500 MW.

Name of post : Engineers (Electrical)- Power Electronics, Electrical Machines, Control & Instrumentation

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : Full Time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

(B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc) & Master’s Degree (M.E./M-Tech/MS) in the relevant discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks. Discipline- Power

Electronics, Electrical Machines and Control & Instrumentation.

Experience : Post Qualification experience of 1 year in Executive/ Officer

Cadre in relevant field of Hydro Plant ? 500 MW.

Name of post : Engineers (Environmental)

No. of posts : 3

Essential Qualification : Full Time regular Bachelor’s Degree in Engineering

(B.E/B.Tech/B.Sc) & Master’s Degree (M.E./M-Tech/MS) in the relevant discipline from recognized University or institute recognized by appropriate statutory authority in India with not less than 60% marks. Discipline- Environment Engineering

Experience : Post Qualification experience of 1 year in Executive/ Officer

Cadre in relevant field of Hydro/ Thermal/ Solar/Wind.

Upper Age Limit : 32 years as on 01.08.2022

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://thdc.co.in/ up to August 19, 2022

Last Date for Submission of Online Application is August 19, 2022

Application Fees : Candidate belonging to General/OBC(NCL)/EWS category are required to pay non-refundable registration fee Rs. 600 (Rs Six Hundred Only) through online mode. The SC/ST/PwBDs/Ex-Servicemen/Departmental candidates (THDCIL Employees only) need not pay the Registration fee.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

