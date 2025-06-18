Udalguri: Renowned Bodo poet Amar Khungur Boro, from Uttar Gejerkuchi village in Udalguri district, Assam, has been honored with the prestigious Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar 2025.

He received the award for his acclaimed poetry collection, “Ang Asur.”

Born on December 5, 1994, to farmer Sukram Boro and Bamoni Boro in a remote village, Amar Khungur Boro’s passion for writing blossomed early. He regularly contributed to various magazines and newspapers, laying the groundwork for his literary career. His debut poetry collection, “Houathazaanai Mijing Fourni Simang,” was published in 2019.

Boro’s educational journey includes Uttar Gejerkuchi Primary School, Shimluguri Middle English School, and Murmela High School. He completed his senior secondary education from Nation Pioneer Senior Secondary School, Tangla, graduated from Tangla College, and pursued his post-graduation from Gauhati University, where he is currently a research scholar.

Through his compelling writings, Boro actively inspires youth to engage in social transformation and emphasizes the importance of introspection. Reacting to the award, an elated Boro expressed immense joy, stating that the recognition is a testament to his creative journey and dedication.

