Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Bank of Baroda.
Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Relationship Manager and Credit Analyst in area of Corporate & Institutional Credit.
Name of post : Relationship Manager (Corporate & Inst. Credit)
No. of posts : 175
Grade / Scale wise vacancies :
- SMG/S-IV : 75
- MMG/S-III : 100
Qualification :
Mandatory- Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course)
Preferred – CA/CFA/CS/CMA
Experience :
SMG/S-IV : Min. 10 Years in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with strong exposure in Sales/ Relationship Management in Corporate Credit
MMG /S-III : Min. 5 Years of Work Experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/Financial Institutions with strong exposure in Sales/Relationship Management in Corporate Credit
Name of post : Credit Analyst (Corporate & Inst. Credit)
No. of posts : 150
Grade / Scale wise vacancies :
- MMG/S-III : 100
- MMG/S-II : 50
Qualification :
MMG/S-III : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA
MMG /S-II : Graduation (in any discipline) and CA
Experience :
MMG/S-III : Min. 5 Years of Work Experience in Bank with 4 years in Large/ Mid Corporate Credit in Public/ Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with exposure in Credit Appraisal/ Processing/ Operations
MMG /S-II : Preference will be given to candidates having Work Experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks with exposure in Credit Appraisal/ Processing/ Operations.
Scale Of Pay (as amended from time to time) :
- MMGS II : Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180
- MMGS III : Rs. 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230
- SMG/S-IV : Rs. 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890
Selection Procedure : The selection process may comprise online test (for positions in MMG/S-II & MMG/S-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ up to July 12, 2022
Application Fees :
- SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women : Rs.100/- plus applicable taxes & payment gateway charges
- GEN/ OBC /EWS : Rs. 600/- plus applicable taxes & payment gateway charges
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
