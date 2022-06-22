Applications are invited for various managerial positions in Bank of Baroda.

Bank of Baroda is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Relationship Manager and Credit Analyst in area of Corporate & Institutional Credit.

Name of post : Relationship Manager (Corporate & Inst. Credit)

No. of posts : 175

Grade / Scale wise vacancies :

SMG/S-IV : 75

MMG/S-III : 100

Qualification :

Mandatory- Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree / Diploma with Specialization in Finance (Min 1 Year course)

Preferred – CA/CFA/CS/CMA

Experience :

SMG/S-IV : Min. 10 Years in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with strong exposure in Sales/ Relationship Management in Corporate Credit

MMG /S-III : Min. 5 Years of Work Experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks/Financial Institutions with strong exposure in Sales/Relationship Management in Corporate Credit

Name of post : Credit Analyst (Corporate & Inst. Credit)

No. of posts : 150

Grade / Scale wise vacancies :

MMG/S-III : 100

MMG/S-II : 50

Qualification :

MMG/S-III : Graduation (in any discipline) and Post Graduate Degree with Specialization in Finance or CA / CMA / CS / CFA

MMG /S-II : Graduation (in any discipline) and CA

Experience :

MMG/S-III : Min. 5 Years of Work Experience in Bank with 4 years in Large/ Mid Corporate Credit in Public/ Private / Foreign Banks/ Financial Institutions with exposure in Credit Appraisal/ Processing/ Operations

MMG /S-II : Preference will be given to candidates having Work Experience in Public / Private / Foreign Banks with exposure in Credit Appraisal/ Processing/ Operations.

Scale Of Pay (as amended from time to time) :

MMGS II : Rs. 48170 x 1740 (1) – 49910 x 1990 (10) – 69180

MMGS III : Rs. 63840 x 1990 (5) – 73790 x 2220 (2) – 78230

SMG/S-IV : Rs. 76010 x 2220 (4) – 84890 x 2500 (2) – 89890

Selection Procedure : The selection process may comprise online test (for positions in MMG/S-II & MMG/S-III only), psychometric test or any other test deemed suitable for further selection process followed by Group Discussion and/or Interview of candidates, qualifying in the online test.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://www.bankofbaroda.in/ up to July 12, 2022

Application Fees :

SC/ ST/ Persons with Disability (PWD)/Women : Rs.100/- plus applicable taxes & payment gateway charges

GEN/ OBC /EWS : Rs. 600/- plus applicable taxes & payment gateway charges

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

