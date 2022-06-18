Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Supreme Court of India.

Supreme Court of India is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 210 vacant posts of Junior Court Assistant

Name of post : Junior Court Assistant

No. of posts : 210

Pay Scale : Level 6 of Pay Matrix with initial Basic Pay of Rs.

35,400/-. The approximate Gross Salary as per existing rate of allowances including HRA comes to Rs. 63068/- per month (pre-revised pay scale PB-2 with Grade Pay of Rs. 4200/-).

Essential Qualification : Bachelor’s degree of a recognized University. Minimum speed of 35 w.p.m. in English typing on computer. Knowledge of computer operation

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III & Grade-IV posts in ADP College Nagaon

Age Limit : Candidates should not be below 18 years and above 30 years of age as on 01.07.2022. Usual relaxation in age will be admissible to SC/ST/OBC/Physically challenged/ Ex-Servicemen and dependents of Freedom Fighters as per Government Rules. There will be no upper age limit for

departmental candidates of the Registry of Supreme Court. However, no relaxation in age will be allowed to the candidates working in other Government departments etc.

Selection Procedure : The eligible candidates will have to appear in the following tests-

Objective Type question paper Objective Type Computer Knowledge Test Typing (English) test on Computer with minimum

speed 35 w.p.m. after deduction of mistakes Descriptive Test (in English Language) consisting of

Comprehension passage, Precis Writing and Essay

Writing

Those candidates who qualify as per approved criteria/cut-off in the Written Test, Objective Type Computer Knowledge Test, Typing Speed Test on Computer and Descriptive Test will be required to appear for an Interview before an Interview Board and qualify the Interview by securing minimum qualifying or more marks. After qualifying in prescribed test and Interview, the selected candidates will be empanelled in the order of merit for appointment as Junior Court Assistant.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website www.sci.gov.in

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III vacancy in Gogamukh College

The starting date for online registration of application is 18.06.2022 at 10.00 hrs and last date thereof is 10.07.2022 at 23.59 hours.

Application Fees : Candidates will be required to pay non-refundable Application/Test fee of Rs. 500/- for General/ OBC candidates and Rs. 250/- for SC/ST/Ex-Servicemen/ PH/Freedom Fighter candidates plus bank charges through online mode only.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Grade-III vacancy in Gogamukh College