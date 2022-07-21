Applications are invited for various translator positions in Staff Selection Commission.

Staff Selection Commission is inviting applications from eligible candidates for Group ‘B’ Non-Gazetted posts of Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator for various Ministries/ Departments/ Organizations in the Government of India.

Name of post : Junior Translator in Central Secretariat Official Language Service (CSOLS)

Pay Scale : Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Qualification : Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective

subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level

And

Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.

Name of post : Junior Translator in M/o Railways (Railway Board)

Pay Scale : Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Qualification : Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level

And

Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.

Name of post : Junior Translator in Armed Forces Headquarters (AFHQ)

Pay Scale : Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Qualification : Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective

subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level

And

Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.

Name of post : Junior Translator (JT)/ Junior Hindi Translator (JHT) in subordinate offices who have adopted Model RRs of DoP&T for JT/JHT

Pay Scale : Level-6 (Rs.35400- 112400)

Qualification : Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective

subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level

And

Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or two years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking.

Name of post : Senior Hindi Translator in various Central Government Ministries/Departments/Offices

Pay Scale : Level-7 (Rs.44900- 142400)

Qualification : Master’s degree of a recognized University in Hindi with English as a compulsory or elective

subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in English with Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi medium and English as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of a examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with English medium and Hindi as a compulsory or elective subject or as the medium of examination at the degree level;

Or

Master’s Degree of a recognized University in any subject other than Hindi or English, with Hindi and English as compulsory or elective subjects or either of the two as a medium of examination and the other as a compulsory or elective subject at degree level

And

Recognized Diploma or Certificate course in translation from Hindi to English & vice versa or three years’ experience of translation work from Hindi to English and vice versa in Central or State Government Office, including Government of India Undertaking

Age Limit : 18 to 30 years as on 01-01-2022 i.e. candidates born not before 02-01-1992 and not later than 01-01-2004 are eligible to apply. Age relaxation will be as per Govt. rules

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website https://ssc.nic.in/ from July 20, 2022 to August 4, 2022

Application Fees : Rs 100/- (Rs one hundred only).Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disability (PwD) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

