Applications are invited for various contractual positions in IRCON International Limited.
IRCON International Limited is inviting applications from eligible candidates for contractual positions in Finance, HR and IT Disciplines.
Name of post : Finance Assistant on Contract
No. of posts : 8 [ UR : 5, OBC : 2, SC : 1]
Salary : Rs. 36000/- per month
Essential Qualification : CA/ CMA Intermediate
Experience : Minimum three years of experience in the field of accounting, taxation, filing of returns, handling of audit and preparation of financial statements as per IND AS. Experience in SAP is desirable.
Maximum Age : 35 years
Name of post : HR Assistant on Contract
No. of posts : 5 [ UR : 4, OBC : 1]
Salary : Rs. 36000/- per month
Essential Qualification : 2 Years full time post graduate degree / diploma in HR/Personnel/IR /PM & IR with not less than 60% marks from a recognized university/ institution approved by UGC/AICTE
Experience : Minimum three years of experience in Recruitments, Training & Development and other HR Related activities. Experience in SAP is desirable.
Maximum Age : 35 years
Name of post : IT Incharge on Contract
No. of posts : 3 [ UR : 3]
Salary : Rs. 36000/- per month
Essential Qualification : Graduate Engineering Degree in IT/Computer Science with not less than 60% from recognized University/Institution approved by UGC/AICTE
Experience : Minimum three years of experience in handling IT related works/MIS reports/SCADA systems etc.
Maximum Age : 35 years
How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above positions through the website http://career.ircon.in/erec/listofvacancies.aspx
Candidates have to take a printout of finally submitted application accompanied with the self-attested photocopies of the required documents and send it to JGM/HRM, Ircon International Ltd., C-4, District Centre,
Saket, New Delhi – 110017 on or before May 16, 2022
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here