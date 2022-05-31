Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Motilal Nehru Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad.

Motilal Nehru Institute of Technology (MNNIT) Allahabad is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 145 vacant posts of Assistant Professors.

Name of posts :

Assistant Professor (Grade-II) – Academic Level 10

Assistant Professor (Grade-II) – Academic Level 11

Assistant Professor (Grade-I) – Academic Level 12

Also Read: Assam Career : Apply for Guest Faculty vacancies in Assam University

No. of posts :

Assistant Professor (Grade-II) – Academic Level 10 : 30

Assistant Professor (Grade-II) – Academic Level 11 : 47

Assistant Professor (Grade-I) – Academic Level 12 : 68

Qualification & Experience : Minimum qualifications and experience will be as prescribed in Schedule ‘E’ [ ANNEXURE-A] of NIT Statutes (Amended 2017) (Ref. Gazette of India No. 651 dated July 24, 2017), available on the website http://www.mnnit.ac.in/ . All applicants shall have PhD in the relevant or equivalent discipline and shall have first class in the preceding degree. Preceding degree means Bachelors degree and Masters degree as follows-

For All Engineering Departments : [BTech or any equivalent degree / MCA] AND [MTech or any equivalent degree] in relevant discipline

Also Read: Assam Career : LGBRIMH Tezpur Recruitment 2022

Further applicants who have completed PhD directly after BTech or equivalent degree may also be considered, provided that such applicants have 75% or 8.0 CPI at BTech level.

For Humanities / Management / Applied Sciences : [BA /BSc /BCom or any equivalent undergraduate degree] and [MA /MSc / MCom /MBA or any equivalent PG degree] in relevant discipline.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website http://www.mnnit.ac.in/ up to June 30, 2022.

Candidates can send hard copy of duly filled application form along with self-attested copies of supporting documents to the Registrar, Motilal Nehru Institute of Technology , Allahabad, Prayagraj-211004 , Uttar Pradesh by 5:30 PM of July 7, 2022.

Application Fees : Rs. 1000/- for UR, OBC and EWS applicants. No application fee is required from SC / ST /PWD categories , women applicants and employees / teachers of MNNIT Allahabad.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read: Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2022