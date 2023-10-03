NEW DELHI: Democracy and freedom of press seem to be at stake with raids by special cell of Delhi police at residences of several prominent journalists of the country.

According to sources, Delhi police conducted raids at residences of several journalists, writers and cartoonists in the national capital in the early hours of Tuesday (October 03).

Residence of prominent journalist Abhisar Sharma in New Delhi was also raided by the Delhi police, initial inputs suggest.

The police have confiscated the laptop and mobile phone of journalist Abhisar Sharma.

Moreover, the Delhi police also reportedly raided the homes of journalists, who wrote for Newsclick.

Newsclick journalist Bhasha Singh’s residence at Mayur Vihar in Delhi was also reportedly raided by Delhi police, allegedly saying that there is a UAPA case against Singh.

Slamming the raids of Delhi police on homes of journalist, netizens called it a ‘vendetta’ for questioning the Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

“Anyone who raises voice against Modi and BJP will be facing such vendetta,” an X user wrote.

Another X user called the police raids as an “ambush on press freedom”.

It may be mentioned here that there have been allegations that Newsclick had received funding from China.

Journalists Abhisar Sharma, Bhasha Singh, Urmilesh, Newsclick editor Prabir Purkayastha and writer Githa Hariharan, renowned journalist and commentator on the political economy Aunindyo Chakravarty, activist and historian Sohail Hashmi, and satirist and stand-up comic Sanjay Rajaura were ‘raided’ early this morning.

Sources say that scientist and writer associated with the Delhi Science Forum, D Raghunandan, has been “taken away by the police”.