Guwahati: A journalist from Manipur has won the prestigious Rocky Mountain Emmy award for her documentary on the shipping container placed along the US-Mexico border by a former Arizona governor.

Makepeace Sitlhou, who is originally from Lamka in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, received the award for her documentary titled “A Wall Runs Through It.” The documentary was made by Sitlhou and her team, which includes Trilce Estrada Olvera from Mexico and Hakob Karapetyan from Armenia.

The Rocky Mountain Emmy is a regional Emmy award that is given to outstanding television work by the Rocky Mountain Chapter of the National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences (NATAS).

Sitlhou’s documentary explores the impact of the shipping container placed on the border on the environment, wildlife, and the local community. The documentary also examines the political controversy surrounding the border wall.

Sitlhou was a fellow at the Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. She is currently an independent journalist based in Guwahati.