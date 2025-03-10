Air India flight makes emergency return to Mumbai due to security threat

Guwahati: An Air India flight AI 119 travelling from Mumbai to New York made an emergency return to Mumbai on Monday morning after the crew discovered a bomb threat in mid-flight and landed safely at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport at 10.25 am.

Air India flight AI 119, with 303 passengers and 19 crew members on board returned eight hours after take-off. The boeing 777 aircraft was flying over Azerbaijan when it changed the course after the crew discovered a threat.

Following its landing, authorities carried out bomb-detection procedures. Later, authority found the threat alert to be a false alarm.

Air India said that the flight took off from Mumbai around 2 in the morning and returned to Mumbai around 10.25 am. Flight number AI-119, from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai to John F Kennedy airport in New York, takes about 15 hours to complete the journey. In mid-air, the crew of the airline discovered a threat which led to the return of the flight.

Spokesperson of Air India stated that the aircraft is undergoing mandatory checks by security agencies. The flight has been rescheduled to operate at 5 am on 11 March 2025. The airline had also offered all the passengers hotel accommodation, meals, and other assistance until the flight is ready to take off, said the spokesperson.

