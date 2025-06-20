Guwahati: Air India announced on Thursday that it will significantly reduce its international flight schedule, cutting 38 flights per week and suspending services on three overseas routes between June 21 and July 15.

This detailed announcement follows a prior statement by the carrier about a temporary 15% reduction in wide-body plane operations.

The decision by the Tata Group-owned airline aims to restore schedule stability and minimize passenger inconvenience following recent disruptions, including a fatal plane crash on June 12 in Ahmedabad.

Air India CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson communicated to flyers that these reductions are a confidence-building measure. The airline has opted to continue enhanced pre-flight safety checks on its Boeing 787 and Boeing 777 fleets.

Wilson explained that the time consumed by these additional checks, coupled with external factors like airspace closures in Iran and the Middle East, night-time restrictions at some international airports, and normal technical issues, has led to a “higher-than-usual number of cancellations on our long-haul network in the past few days.”

The airline hopes this temporary schedule reduction will also provide “more backup aircraft ready to handle any unexpected issues.”

Air India has extended its apologies to affected passengers and is proactively contacting them to offer re-accommodation on alternative flights, complimentary rescheduling, or full refunds, based on their preference.