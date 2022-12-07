New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) seem to have a head-on collision with the Delhi civic polls.

Till 11:30 am, it was reported that the AAP was leading on 124 out of the 250 wards.

With the counting going on, the trends seem to be on a see-saw as in the results for 89 seats.

According to the latest updates, AAP won 45, BJP 39, Congress 4, and one went to an Independent.

With the trends being in favour of the AAP till now, Manish Sisodia and Raghav Chadha as well as Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann rushed to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s residence.

The Delhi MCD is currently under the BJP but the AAP has already started celebrating as they lead on multiple seats.

While the BJP had not been in governance in Delhi, it has for at least three terms ruled the MCD.