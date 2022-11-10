Male, Maldives: In a massive fire, eight Indians among 10 people died earlier on Thursday morning in Maldives.

The incident took place as a fire broke out in the garage of quarters housing foreign workers in the Maldivian capital.

As per reports, the fire broke out in the M Nirufehi area near the Maaveyo Mosque.

The fire started at around 12:30 am (local time) as per the regional media reports.

Ten people died in the incident and eight of them were Indians.

The authorities are verifying the identity of the two other deceased as well.

The Indian High Commission in a tweet said, “We are deeply saddened by the tragic fire incident in Male which has caused loss of lives, including reportedly of Indian nationals. We are in close contact with the Maldivian authorities.”

While ten were confirmed to have died, 28 people were rescued and evacuated. They are being given medical attention as of now.