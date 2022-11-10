Guwahati: The Guwahati Police have arrested a man aged around 80 for allegedly raping a 3-year-old minor in the Datalpara area of the city.

The man had allegedly lured the minor girl with chips and then raped her.

The victim’s father said that the accused used to visit them frequently.

However, one day, taking advantage that no one was home, the accused raped the minor.

A case was registered at the Fatasil Ambari Police Station and the accused was arrested before he could make an escape.

The police are now investigating the matter.